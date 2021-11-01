In ‘Pikmin Bloom,’ here’s how to get Flower Coins.

Flower Coins are quite easy to come by in Pikmin Bloom, and you now have two choices for boosting your in-game wallet.

Pikmin Bloom is a free-to-play AR game in the manner of The Witcher: Monster Slayer or Pokémon GO. It was even created by the same studio (Niantic) as the latter game, and it shares many of the same ideas and gameplay.

Because there is no cost to download Pikmin Bloom in the first place, the app must rely on microtransactions to make money.

As far as these things go, the monetization strategies used here at launch are very simple. There are no contentious loot boxes or gacha systems, and everything is paid for in a straightforward manner.

Not only that, but there is currently only one money in circulation, which is unusual for a mobile game. Economies in free-to-play games like this are frequently overcomplicated by having several traders that only accept specific sorts of coin or rare materials. In Pokémon Unite, for example, there are distinct shops for unlocking characters, fashion items, and beautiful tiny accessories for your fighters, each of which requires payment with a different type of “ticket.” In Pikmin Bloom, on the other hand, all you have to worry about is collecting “Flower Coins” (at least for now).

What Can You Get With Flower Coins in ‘Pikmin Bloom’?

Flower Coins are most commonly used to purchase nectar, which is an important resource in Pikmin Bloom.

You can use nectar to assist your tiny buddies thrive (or “Bloom”), resulting in a bright blossom sprouting from their head. After that, you can collect their petals and disperse them across the planet to create a lovely garden for other people to enjoy.

It’s worth noting that throughout the game, there are various ways to get nectar. You can, for example, send your Pikmin on missions to find it, or you can harvest it from fruit that you find while out on excursions.

Spending Flower Coins, on the other hand, is by far the most efficient way of increasing your nectar supplies. They can also be used to help your seedlings develop faster.

