In one region of Merseyside, your property made more money than you did.

According to a new study, you earned more than your house in the 12 months leading up to August of this year.

In most sections of the Liverpool City Region, people earned more than their homes on average, but one Merseyside neighborhood defied the trend with skyrocketing average property values.

According to HM Land Registry data, UK home prices increased by 10.6% in the year to August 2021, with a higher increase of 12.4 percent in the North West of England.

Many people will have driven past the Queens Drive house’s gates.

Merseyside has reasonably cheap housing prices, with the North West as a whole ranking third lowest in England, behind only the North East and Yorkshire and the Humber.

However, in other sections of Merseyside, prices have been skyrocketing.

Rightmove just designated Toxteth as the place in the UK with the fastest rising house asking prices, with a 20 percent increase in the year to September 2021.

Meanwhile, Rightmove identified Newton-le-Willows as one of the most desirable places to live earlier this year.

The New Statesman used data from HM Land Registry and the Office for National Statistics to produce an informative tool that shows the difference between average income and average house price rises in local authority regions.

The widget also displays the disparity between average wages and the prices of various property kinds, such as flats and detached houses.

Property prices in Halton rose 10.3%, or £15,700, slower than the national average, putting it at the bottom of the Liverpool City Region ranking.

The average Halton income of £24,500 means that in the year to August, the average worker earned about £9,000 more than they did at home.

Sefton has some of the most costly residences in Merseyside, thanks to gated mansions on ‘Millionaire’s Row’ in Formby.

In August 2021, the average house price in the borough was £188,000, which was £5,300 less than the average Sefton resident earned the previous year.

In the year to August, Liverpool had the highest average salaries in the city region.

You would have earned £3,500 on an average salary of £24,600. “The summary has come to an end.”