In North America, ‘Final Fantasy XIV’ is currently unavailable.

An error notice will appear whenever gamers attempt to purchase a digital copy of the MMORPG from the publisher’s official website. “We apologize,” the notice states. The number of things requested is greater than what is currently available. We’ve taken the extra items out of your cart.”

There’s an addition underneath the pop-up that says there are presently no PC download copies of Final Fantasy XIV in stock.

This is complete lunacy. https://t.co/LnZEZFsL0X pic.twitter.com/bJ0zyFCK7K

12 July 2021 — Skill Up (@SkillUpYT)

Fans have taken to the game’s subreddit to try to figure out why this is, with many blaming it on Final Fantasy XIV’s recent popularity increase. According to user Kaisos, when it comes to digital things, “out of stock” usually signifies that the supplier has run out of pre-generated codes due to a surge in demand. Meanwhile, tormenteddragon theorizes that the issue is primarily related to the game’s servers being overworked as a result of its increased popularity.

Whatever the cause of the digital code scarcity, it is currently difficult for new players (or sprouts as they are known throughout the community) to join the MMORPG and create a character.

It’s important to note that this only applies to individuals looking to purchase the game as a digital download. You will be able to register an account even if you recently purchased a physical copy of Final Fantasy XIV.

Square Enix has been contacted by this publication for comment on the current situation.