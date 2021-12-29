In Merseyside, here’s how to get rid of and recycle your Christmas tree.

Despite the fact that Christmas Day was just a few days ago, many individuals are now trying to recycle their Christmas tree.

As the twelfth night is celebrated as the last day of Christmas festivities, the decorations are generally taken down by January 5. (the eve of the Epiphany).

However, when some individuals return to work and choose to cut down their tree before then, councils and charitable organizations are on standby to assist with collecting and drop-off alternatives for genuine trees.

At a murder scene in Merseyside, a police officer took selfies and sent bigoted WhatsApp messages.

To begin, there are a lot of charitable options for disposing of the trees, with hospices all across the region collecting them in exchange for a donation.

Wirral Hospice St Johns in Higher Bebington is one of the Merseyside facilities that provides this service.

Southport’s Queenscourt Hospice

Thornton’s St Joseph’s Hospice

St Helens’ Willowbrook Hospice

For a nominal donation, each service offers collection from certain postcodes or the option to drop off the tree.

Donations will go to hospices, which provide a wide range of services to patients with life-limiting illnesses.

Local governments have also set up locations for you to recycle your Christmas tree.

Between January 4 and December 31, 2022, Liverpool City Council has set up convenient drop off stations where residents can recycle their genuine Christmas trees and deposit them at convenient drop off points.

You can also take trees to a recycling center in your area.

The locations of the drop-off points are as follows:

L4: Arkles Lane, Stanley Park car park

L5: Everton Park, Netherfield Road North, Viewing Platform

L7: Sheil Road end of Newsham Park, Gardener’s Drive

L8: Sefton Park, Ullet Road Gate, Review Field

Croxteth Park, Oak Lane car park (L11).

Wavertree Park, Tennis Centre parking lot (L15).

L17: First car park on Otterspool Promenade

L18: Calderstones Park, car park on Calderstones Road

L18: Yew Tree Road car park, Calderstones Park

Menlove Gardens/Menlove Avenue triangle (L18)

L19: Garston’s Long Lane Recreation Ground

L24: Millwood, Alderfield Road, Speke

Sainsbury’s Kings Drive central reservation (L25)

L25: Boys Club car park on Woolton Road

Sefton Meadows Household Waste Recycling Centre, SeftonFormby Household Waste Recycling Centre, Altcar Road, FormbyFormby Household Waste Recycling Centre, Altcar Road, FormbyFormby Household Waste Recycling Centre, Sefton Meadows Household Waste Recycling Centre, Sefton Meadows Household Waste Recycling Centre, Sefton Meadows Household Waste Recycling Centre, Sefton Meadows Household Waste Recycling Centre, Sefton Meadows Household “The summary has come to an end.”