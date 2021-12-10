In Merseyside, a festive drive-in theater is showing Home Alone, Elf, and The Polar Express.

As part of the ‘Christmas in St Helens’ promotion, St Helens Borough Council brought the cinema to town.

Home Alone, Elf, and The Polar Express are the three films that have yet to be seen.

Chalon Way E, St Helens, St Helens WA10 1AB is the location of the drive-in theatre, which is next to the now-demolished multi-storey car park.

Visitors can enjoy the holiday favorites from the comfort of their own car, socially isolated, and without the need for a mask.

The cost of the tickets is £25 plus a modest administrative fee.

Tickets for the following screenings are still available:

Home Alone will be shown at 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 11th. Get your tickets here.

Elf will be performed at 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 18th. Get your tickets here.

Sunday, December 19 at 4.30 p.m., see How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Get your tickets here. Sunday, December 19th, at 8.30 p.m., there will be a performance of The Polar Express. Get your tickets here. Because space is limited, visitors are encouraged to get tickets as soon as possible.