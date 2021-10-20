In Liverpool’s win over Atletico Madrid, Arsene Wenger admits to a disallowed goal.

During Atletico Madrid’s Champions League match against Liverpool, former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger applauded the referee’s decision not to give a penalty.

With the score tied at 3-2 in the Spanish capital, the referee gave a penalty after Jose Maria Gimenez collapsed due to pressure from Reds forward Diogo Jota, but afterwards altered his judgment after seeing the event on the on-pitch monitor.

In the first half, Liverpool took a 2-0 lead with to goals from Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita, but Atletico rallied back to tie the game at halftime thanks to Antoine Griezmann’s brace.

After Mario Hermoso knocked down Jota in the penalty area, the Frenchman was sent off in the second half for a dangerous, high challenge on Roberto Firmino, and Salah scored the winner from the penalty spot in the 78th minute.

Atletico’s decision to overturn the penalty proved costly, as they currently trail the Reds by five points in Group B, but Wenger is certain that the referee made the correct decision.

“In my opinion, the penalty was correctly cancelled by the referee since it was really difficult to see, and it didn’t appear to be intentional,” he told beIN SPORTS.

“It was tough to tell what was a dive and what was a push; he touched him lightly but it was unclear; he must rescind the penalty.”

On Sunday, Jurgen Klopp’s squad travels to Old Trafford to face old rivals Manchester United.