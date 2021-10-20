In Liverpool’s city center, a new artisan restaurant serving wood-fired pizzas is set to open.

Neapolitan is a wood-fired pizza restaurant that is currently opening on Lime Street.

For a number of years, Lime Street has been undergoing significant change, with redevelopment battles widespread – however Neapolitan appears poised to make its mark with a branded exterior that will ensure it sticks out on the crowded, bustling street.

The city heart of Liverpool is a hotspot for bars, restaurants, cafes, and more, catering to both locals and tourists.

Despite the fact that the coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on the hotel industry, and has in some cases resulted in the permanent closure of independent shops, enterprises, and other establishments, the city is poised to recover.

Despite the closures, many company owners and entrepreneurs are eager to succeed, with Neapolitan being the most recent of a slew of new initiatives reviving the city.

The pizza restaurant’s debut date has yet to be determined, but its proprietors plan to celebrate with ice cream, cocktails, and other beverages, as well as free pizza, when it finally opens.

Neapolitan is located adjacent to Lidl on Lime Street.

The restaurant’s Facebook page can be accessed here for updates.