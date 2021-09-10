In Liverpool’s Baltic Triangle, a seven-foot-tall statue of Bob Marley was unveiled.

The statue was inaugurated on Jamaica Street on September 9 in a ceremony presided over by Levi Tafari, Liverpool’s Urban Griot, as part of the Positive Vibration Festival of Reggae’s annual celebrations, which are taking place this weekend.

PV Fest commissioned Andy Edwards to create the seven-foot-high statue in honor of Bob Marley’s legacy and impact on millions of people around the world as a symbol of peace and love.

During the ceremony, Levi Tafari, a Liverpool artist, spoke about his encounters with Bob Marley’s work, including visiting him and being inspired by him.

In honor of the event, he also recited one of his poems, “Spirit Dancer,” which he claimed “shows and encapsulates the essence of what Bob Marley was and is.”

“Not only does your body dance when you hear his music and words, but your spirit dances as well,” he continued.

“Immortality isn’t about living forever, but about leaving a legacy that will endure forever, and Bob Marley has genuinely immortalised himself via his music and efforts, as seen by the statue.”

“Firstly, Bob is my hero, and we are a reggae festival, so for me that was one clear choice,” said PV Fest Event Organizer Rory Taylor, who was important in securing the monument.

“Most importantly, Bob is a cultural icon; he is well-known and adored by people of all ages all over the world. He is a symbol of peace, love, and harmony, which I believe is particularly essential right now, because the world appears to be extremely nasty.”

Bob Marley (Robert Nesta Marley) was born in Jamaica and is widely regarded as the greatest reggae artist of all time.

He popularized reggae music and went on to travel the world with a message of peace, love, unity, and emancipation for all peoples who were suffering around the world, a message that he continues to spread via his music.

STATUE OF BOB MARLEY UNVEILED IN LIVERPOOL View photos

According to Rory, Liverpool was picked because of Bob Marley's connection to the city.