In Liverpool City Region, covid infections are on the decline once more.

The number of positive Covid tests fell by 12% in the Liverpool City Region.

The Liverpool City Region reported 5,195 positive tests in the seven days ending November 7, according to the latest data from Public Health England, which is 738 fewer cases than the previous seven days.

As a result, the city region’s overall percentage change decreased by 12% from week to week.

For the third day in a row, all six areas of the city region saw a decrease in Covid infections.

Knowsley dropped 4%, Liverpool 2%, St Helens 19%, Halton 31%, Sefton 17%, and Wirral 8%.

West Lancashire, Cheshire West and Chester, and Warrington all had decreases in percentage change week on week.

In the week ending November 7, there was a decrease in positive Coivd tests in England. In England, there were 192,127 coronavirus cases, down from 41,075 instances in the preceding seven days.

Liverpool

In the week ending November 7, there were 1,277 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 19 fewer than the previous week.

This means that the percentage change from week to week was down by 2%.

The most recent rate of infection was 255.2 cases per 100,000 individuals.

Halton

Over the prior week, there were 500 positive tests, which is 227 fewer than the previous week.

This means that the percentage change from week to week declined by 31% in the week ending November 7.

Infection rates are currently at 385.3 incidences per 100,000 people.

Knowsley

In the week ending November 7, there were a total of 554 instances, which is 20 fewer than the previous week.

The latest infection rate is 363.4 cases per 100,000 individuals, with the number of infections falling by 4% week over week.

Wirral

In the week ending November 7, there were 1,119 positive tests, which is 91 fewer than the previous week.

The percentage change on the Wirral declined by 8% from week to week. The infection rate was 345.0 cases per 100,000 individuals as of the most recent data.

Sefton

In the week ending November 7, there were a total of 1,013 cases. “The summary has come to an end.”