In JD Sports, a customer raced to assist a face slashing victim.

To ‘calm him down,’ a support worker talked to the victim of a suspected knife attack about Liverpool FC.

At around 6.30pm on Wednesday, emergency personnel were dispatched to Liverpool ONE after reports of an incident.

After that, a 20-year-old man was rushed to the hospital with a serious cut on his face.

During the investigation, police cordoned off a section of JD Sports’ ground floor.

After the attack, a Liverpool man who offered first assistance to the victim has spoken to The Washington Newsday.

When Harry Moran, 21, and his girlfriend Sophie were out shopping, they observed a scuffle on Paradise Street.

Harry, from Anfield, had this to say: “I could tell the lad had been seriously injured. The wound was quite deep. The blade had made a deep incision into his face, as you could see. Thankfully, it had just just missing his eye.

“‘Did it catch my eye?’ he asked. But I just informed him, “No, your eye is OK.”” Because there was so much blood on his face, I removed my sweatshirt and used it to apply pressure to his face to stop the bleeding.

“When I questioned if he supported the blues or the reds, he stated that he supported Liverpool. To attempt to calm him down, I added, “Come on lad, we’ve got Leicester tonight.”

“At the same time, I tried to keep his attention so he didn’t fall asleep.”

Because of his profession as a support worker for the disabled, Harry, 21, has obtained first aid training.

He stated, ” “I remained with him until paramedics arrived. As he entered the ambulance, I believe they had managed to stop the bleeding.” According to Harry, he just caught a glimpse of the original occurrence.

He said, ” “There was some noise in the street, which we saw. The victim then approached me in JD Sports, and I wanted to assist him.

“I believe there was a street brawl between two groups of people before he was cut.”

Harry stated that he found the cops to be really helpful.

“I grew a little concerned at one point, and the police really helped calm me down,” he said.

