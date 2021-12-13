In ‘Halo: Infinite,’ where is the Arbiter? The Return of the Historic Character.

The Arbiter has a brief cameo in Halo Infinite, despite not making any real contribution to the story.

If you haven’t played the early Halo games and hence are unfamiliar with this popular character, he was a deuteragonist in the first trilogy. He’s voiced by the incomparable Keith David, and he’s appeared in other parts of the franchise as well.

Despite the fact that he grew to be almost as important as Master Chief by the end, the Arbiter didn’t make his first appearance until the second game, when he unexpectedly took over the primary position (which was a highly controversial creative decision at the time).

What Has Been Happening to the Arbiter?

His real name is Thel ‘Vadam, albeit it is rarely used. Before he turned sides, he was given the rank of “Arbiter” by the malevolent Covenant.

In fact, he was once one of the fanatical empire’s greatest killers, until his race (the Sangheili) was betrayed and they all became rebels. After defecting with the rest of his kind in Halo 2, the Arbiter joins humanity in Halo 2 and later becomes Master Chief’s closest companion in Halo 3. He is, in fact, the one who kills the game’s final High Prophet near the finish.

After the catastrophic events of the third installment, many extended universe materials and books describe what happened to Thel ‘Vadam. There, we learn that he was a key figure in the civil war that erupted among the Sangheili later on.

He then waited out the fourth game’s war, but returned for a brief cameo in Halo 5: Guardian, when he assisted in the final assault on the Covenant fortress. We don’t know what happened to him after that because Halo Infinite doesn’t go into detail about it.

In ‘Halo Infinite,’ where is the Arbiter Easter Egg?

Before you get too excited, keep in mind that the Arbiter does not appear in the Halo Infinite story campaign.

He doesn’t appear in any of the main objectives, and you won’t be able to find him in the open world. In fact, Master Chief makes no mention of him at all (which is a little rude, considering everything the duo went through together).

There is, however, a sweet acknowledgment to the character’s involvement in the. This is a condensed version of the information.