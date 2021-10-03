In Genetic Studies, There Is An Urgent Need For Diversity, Equity, And Inclusion.

For my studies, I’ve been fortunate (and privileged) to visit a number of low- and middle-income countries. The friendliness of strangers shown by families, the happiness and joy of children playing, and the intense dedication of local health care workers to serve their communities are all soothing and inspiring.

My greatest surprise and concern came after years of family and friends asking, “Aren’t you afraid?” or, my personal favorite, “Isn’t it dangerous?”

– both of which I dismiss with a resounding “No” – has been the thick scent of smoke in the air.

The memory of that stinging fragrance, whether in Madagascar, the Philippines, or Nicaragua, indicates a much wider concern in the scientific community as an epidemiologist examining environmental and genetic risk factors for orofacial cleft diseases.

For decades, European and North American academics have investigated cleft problems extensively on predominantly European and North American patients. As a result, maternal cigarette smoking during pregnancy has been identified as the most commonly reported environmental factor that increases the likelihood of a child being born with a cleft palate. However, cigarettes are a luxury that most people, especially women, cannot afford in distant and impoverished places.

This raises new questions: What are the risk factors for infants in their communities being born with cleft disorders if moms do not smoke during pregnancy? In low- and middle-income countries, why does the stench of smoke accompany you around?

Unfortunately, another sort of inhalable smoke is abundant in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). Many women cook over open fires and are constantly inhaling smoke.

Inhaling this sort of smoke is the third biggest cause of sickness and mortality in women and children around the world.

Despite the fact that it is far more common than cigarette smoking, it has received less attention as a cleft risk factor since it does not occur in the areas where most research has been conducted.

We discovered evidence suggesting that inhaling cook smoke during pregnancy increases the risk of a child being born with a cleft condition by up to 49 percent, thanks to the International Family Study of Nonsyndromic Orofacial Clefts (IFS), which was conducted through a groundbreaking partnership between Operation Smile, the University of Southern California, and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

This evidence is strong, but it also tells a different tale than the research that came before it. Brief News from Washington Newsday.