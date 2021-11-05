In ‘Forza Horizon 5,’ here’s how to get the Chicken Suit and Fiesta De La Luna Chicken Suit.

In Forza Horizon 5, the chicken suit is one of several clothes that can only be acquired by completing a certain objective.

You may build your own “superstar” driver at the start of Playground Games’ open-world racer, so you can stand out from the throng during online matches. You’ll be able to customize your avatar’s look, speech, and even whether or not they have artificial limbs.

However, your outfit options are initially limited. You’ll just have a few plain tops and jeans at first, but if you want to look more trendy, you’ll need to focus on acquiring the remainder of the game’s cosmetics.

There are dozens of hats, sunglasses, outfits, wristwatches, and facial covers to try on, with the most of them only costing credits earned from winning events.

Having said that, there are a variety of ways to obtain apparel in this game. Some can be purchased with premium currency from the Forzathon shop, while others are given away as rewards on the “Wheelspin” gacha machine.

There are other cosmetics that cannot be purchased and must be acquired by completing specified challenges. This is the case with the odd chicken outfit and its Fiesta De La Luna variation.

In Forza Horizon 5, the chicken costume is one of the more straightforward cosmetics to obtain.

All you have to do now is buy the Buena Esperanza property in the map’s south-east corner. The villa is pricey, but it will give you with a convenient rapid trip destination and easy access to rainforest areas that are normally difficult to get.

The chicken outfit will be put to your locker as soon as you move into your new residence.

