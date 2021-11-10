In ‘Forza Horizon 5,’ here’s how to get across the map quickly and for free.

One of the most enjoyable aspects of Forza Horizon 5 is driving from point A to point B, as you get to enjoy the gorgeous scenery while discovering real-life points of interest on your journeys.

However, you will ultimately reach a point when you have seen much of the planet and will find yourself retracing your steps along the same dirt road for the hundredth time. When you’ve reached that point, and the allure of taking detours to see new sights has faded, you might be ready to switch to quick travel.

While Forza Horizon 5 has a method for teleporting around the map instantly, there is a catch. Fast travel is not free in this game, unlike in other open-world games like Skyrim, Cyberpunk 2077, or The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Instead, you’ll have to pay a set amount of credits (CR), which may be better spent on new cars, clothing, or even houses.

The starting cost will be a hefty 10,000 CR, regardless of where you are fast traveling to or how much miles you are traversing. There is a way to gradually reduce this charge (until it reaches 0), but at the start of the game, this is the amount you will pay each time.

How to Get Around Quickly in ‘Forza Horizon 5’

You can only travel quickly to owned properties and Horizon Festival outposts at initially. To gain access to the former, go to the purple home symbols on the map and press X to interact with them. Some of these can be redeemed for no cost, while others have a hefty price tag.

Outposts of the Horizon Festival are unlocked by advancing through the story campaign. You will be invited to create an outpost of your choice in the “Adventure” option after reaching specific accolade point milestones.

The “Apex” road racing outpost, the “Wilds” dirt racing outpost, the “Baja” cross country outpost, the “Street Scene” outpost, the “Rush” PR stunts outpost, and the introduction mainstage are the six outposts in all.

