In December, every ‘Destiny 2′ subclass will receive PvP nerfs.

Bungie has officially revealed how it aims to move the Crucible in “Destiny 2” into a more skill-based and gunplay-oriented path, but not everyone will be pleased with what the developers have in store for them.

Every subclass in the game will be slammed with ability nerfs, and some will be knocked down several notches more than others, according to Bungie’s newest “This Week At Bungie.”

On December 7, practically every ability in the game will be rebalanced in order to shift the focus of the PvP modes away from weaponry and toward player skill expression. Across the board, expect lengthier cooldowns, less damage, and no ability-based one-shots.

Ability cooldowns and damage outputs will be altered in the forthcoming release to add additional variety to skill choices. Cooldowns for powerful skills will be longer, while those for weaker abilities will be shorter.

This patch will contain a number of buffs and nerfs to current abilities, such as the Flux Grenade, which will be able to one-shot adversaries in PvP in exchange for a cooldown duration that is over twice as long as usual. This update will touch every subclass in some way, and additional information will be available once the complete patch notes are posted.

Players should expect a large adjustment to the cooldown times and damage amounts of practically every damaging skill for PvP in the subclasses themselves. Dodge and Towering Barricade’s cooldowns will be increased somewhat, while abilities like Shatterdive, shoulder charges, and the Warlock’s Handheld Supernova will no longer kill Guardians in a single hit.

Hunters’ Dodge ability cooldowns will be raised for both Marksman and Gambler varieties, with the latter being struck a little harder due to its inherent potency as a melee refresher and ability to shatter the Hunter’s silhouette. In addition, due to lowered Shatter damage in PvP, Shatterdive will no longer one-shot Guardians.

The Titan’s bottom-tree Striker abilities are being toned down to match the other subclasses. Players will no longer be able to chain Knockout hits, and the slam attack of Fists of Havoc will have a narrower radius.

Apart from the Handheld Supernova nerf, Shadebinder Warlocks’ Winter’s Wrath Super will no longer instantly kill adversaries that have their own Supers equipped. On a related topic, Warlock neutral melee attacks have been tweaked to work similarly to Titan and Hunter melee attacks.

All of these adjustments appear to be good on paper if they promote gunplay.