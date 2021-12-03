In December 2021, there will be no cost to play PS Plus games.

Sony’s PS Plus free games roster has been released, providing PS5 and PS4 players the opportunity to play some excellent games for free in addition to the typical perks of the membership program.

Players will be able to play action RPGs set in both harsh and fanciful realms this month. Here’s a rundown of each game in the PS Plus list for December.

“Godfall: Challenger Edition” (PS5, PS4), a third-person looter-slasher from Counterplay Games, will be accessible to PS Plus users this month, but with a twist. The Challenger Edition only includes the endgame of “Godfall,” hence the whole campaign will be unavailable.

Players will receive an endgame-worthy collection of goods as well as sufficient skill points to begin slaying right away. If the Challenger Edition isn’t quite what you’re looking for, the Deluxe Edition can be purchased to obtain access to the main “Godfall” campaigns.

Play as an exalted knight who wears one of twelve Valorplates, each of which grants strong skills based on the Zodiac signs. In a journey to prevent a massive apocalyptic event from destroying existence, slash, pierce, and bash your way through swarms of adversaries.

“Lego DC Super-Villains” is a collection of Lego DC Super-Villains (PS4)

Players will assume the character of a brand-new, self-made supervillain in this addition in the DC/Lego game universe in an attempt to uncover the secret motives behind the mysterious Justice Syndicate that has taken over the globe.

In this 3D action platformer, create your own villain and team up with some of the DC Universe’s biggest baddies to wreak havoc in a fun and memorable story campaign.

“Mortal Shell” is a fictitious character (PS4)

In “Mortal Shell,” Cold Symmetry’s first foray into the “Souls”-like action RPG subgenre, plunge into the bleak and bleak realm of Fallgrim. In this innovative and gratifying take on a tried-and-true game premise, find and possess the empty husks of renowned warriors to gain access to rare weapons, armor sets, and abilities.

Among the many “Souls”-style games produced in recent years, “Mortal Shell” stands out as one of the better games to play because of its unique possession system, sophisticated and refreshing fighting system, and appropriately hard boss encounters.