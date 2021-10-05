In ‘Alan Wake Remastered,’ What Are the New QR Codes?

Alan Wake’s universe has always been full of quirks that don’t seem to have a clear purpose, but the addition of additional QR codes to some of the game’s areas is especially intriguing.

On next-generation consoles, Alan Wake Remastered is currently available. It’s mostly just a small touch-up that upscales cutscenes, enhances lip-synching, and refines some of the character movements.

In terms of new features, the only notable addition is a commentary track from the game’s principal writer, Sam Lake. This gives you a little more insight into the creative considerations that went into making this wonderfully strange title, but it’s still the same Alan Wake you remember from 2010.

If you haven’t played the game since its Xbox 360 release, the new QR codes that have surfaced in various locations around Bright Falls may be perplexing.

Before we go any further, it’s worth noting that they were previously featured in the PC version of the game (if you scanned them, they’d take you to humorous GIFS and social network links), but they’ve been updated.

What Are the Functions of the QR Codes in ‘Alan Wake Remastered’?

Developer Remedy Entertainment is no stranger to multimedia gimmicks, with Quantum Break spawning its own web series and the original Alan Wake already featuring a live-action TV show. As a result, you could be inclined to dismiss QR codes as nothing more than a fun Easter egg (of which there are already plenty in this game).

However, closer study reveals that these QR codes no longer lead to the old sites. Instead, they’ll direct you to unlisted YouTube videos that were recently added to the official Remedy channel.

The footage in question show Alan Wake frantically typing away at his typewriter, composing the otherworldly text that puts the game’s events in motion. These movies don’t appear to add anything to the tale or tie up any loose ends, which begs the question of why they’re here in the first place.

