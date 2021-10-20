In a week, the number of covid infections in St Helens has increased by about a third.

In just seven days, Covid infections have increased by nearly a third in St Helens.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, 972 positive tests were reported in St Helens in the seven days ending October 15, up 233 from the previous seven days.

This indicates that in St Helens, the percentage change week on week increased by 32%.

The Liverpool City Region saw a 14 percent increase in percentage change from week to week.

Positive Covid tests increased in all regions of the city region once more. Liverpool had a 4% increase week on week, Halton had a 10% increase, St Helens had a 32 percent increase, Sefton had a 12% increase, and Wirral had an 8% increase.

The percentage change week on week data in Cheshire West and Chester, West Lancashire, and Warrington all increased. They were 16 percent, 25%, and 22%, respectively.

In the week ending October 15, there was an upsurge in infections across England. England had a total of 252,940 coronavirus cases, up 45,054 over the previous seven days.

Liverpool

In the week ending October 15, there were 1,476 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 52 more than the previous week.

This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 4%.

The most recent infection rate was 294.9 persons per 100,000.

Halton

In the prior week, there were 831 positive tests, which is 74 more than the week before.

This signifies that the percentage change from week to week increased by 10% in the week ending October 15.

Infection rates are currently at 640.4 incidences per 100,000 people.

Knowsley

In the week ending October 15, there were a total of 626 instances, which is 195 more than the previous week.

The latest infection rate is 410.6 cases per 100,000 persons, with a 45 percent increase in infections week over week.

Wirral

In the week ending October 15, there were 1,369 positive tests, which is 104 more than the previous week.

The percentage change on the Wirral grew by 8% from week to week. The infection rate was 422.1 cases per 100,000 individuals as of the most recent data.

Sefton

In the week ending October 15, there were a total of 1,080 cases, an increase of 115 cases. “The summary has come to an end.”