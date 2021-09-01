In a terrifying highway crash, a husband and wife were slain.

A lecturer from the University of Liverpool and his wife were killed in a horrific crash on the M6.

On August 12, Moeez Masroor Subhani and Aimen Rafiq died after their car off the road and crashed into forest on the M6 motorway in Lancashire.

Mr Subhani, 33, worked as a lecturer at the University of Liverpool and lived in Derby with his 27-year-old wife.

According to Derbyshire Live, the 33-year-old was regarded as a “warm, kind, and kind soul” who was well-liked by his coworkers.

“Moeez was a clever, capable, dedicated, and useful colleague,” said Chris Kypridemos, senior lecturer at the university’s Public Health, Policy, and Systems department, where Mr Subhani has worked since January 2021.

“But most of all, he was a loving, gentle soul.

“Despite the hurdles posed by entering a new role at a new group and University during the epidemic, his enthusiasm to further use and improve his abilities in promoting health via research was embodied in his meticulous work and interactions with the team.

“Moeez will be sorely missed, and his death is a source of sadness for everyone in our Department.

“During this terrible time, our thoughts and prayers are with you and his family and friends.”

On Thursday, August 26, an inquest into the deaths of Mr Subhani and Ms Rafiq was held at Lancashire Coroners’ Court in Preston.

Richard Taylor, the district coroner for Lancashire and Blackburn with Darwen, told at the hearing that the couple was believed to be traveling north on their way to Scotland when the incident occurred.

Witnesses described the car “losing control” before veering off the road and into a thicket of trees and undergrowth, he said.

As a result, the vehicle incurred “severe damage,” and Mr Subhani, 33, and Ms Rafiq, 27, both died as a result of their injuries, albeit the specifics were not divulged at the hearing.

Mr Taylor went on to say that the couple, who both live in Derby’s Stepping Lane, were wearing seatbelts and that Mr Subhani was driving while Ms Rafiq was in the front passenger seat.

The hearing has been postponed to a later date, when a final hearing will be held.

