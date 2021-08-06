In a single day, a heroic mother saves two lives on the same highway overpass.

Two hours apart, a social worker intervened to save two persons from falling from the same bridge above the M53.

Jennifer Allinson, of Wirral, was on her way to work on Thursday when she observed a young woman on an overpass above the highway.

The 44-year-old said she slammed on her brakes and parked in the middle of the road as she ran over to assist the woman.

Jennifer’s courageous deeds did not end there; later that day, she noticed a young man leaning over the fences in the same location.

She has spoken out to advocate for increased barriers on highway bridges and increased financing for community mental health services.

“I was driving to work and noticed something out of the corner of my eye,” Jennifer explained to The Washington Newsday.

“[The woman] was already leaning forward, as if about to jump, so I slammed on the brakes and cried, ‘Please do not jump, I have children.’

“She looked down because it shifted the empathy in their favor, because they clearly do not feel good enough for their own families.

“They do not feel worthy of anything at that point in their lives, so I just pleaded, ‘Please do not jump; I have children; if you jump, this will effect me and my children.’

“She stopped and she was quite vacant, so I got out of the car and I said ‘my name’s Jenny what’s your name?'”

Jennifer climbed onto the flyover after obtaining a reaction from the woman and wrapped her arms over her to save her from falling.

“I would already dialed 999 from my car, and all I heard in the background was ’emergency’.” What type of service do you provide? ‘In an emergency, what service do you provide?’ however, I continued conversing with her.

“Some lady came on a push bike so I passed her my phone and said ‘can you give them all the details.”

“I said, ‘I am going to wrap my arms around you; will you do the same?’

“So I put my arms around her dead tight and let her put her arms around me and then I was talking to her about her family,. “