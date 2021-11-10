In a sensational loan display, the Liverpool striker scores two goals and claims an assist.

Tranmere Rovers beat Oldham Athletic 3-2 at Prenton Park last night, giving Micky Mellon’s side their third Papa John’s Trophy group stage victory.

Oldham took control thanks to two goals from Zak Dearnley, before Glatzel equalized in stoppage time to conclude the first half.

With 55 minutes gone, Tranmere were back on level terms, thanks to a well-timed finish in the box from Maynard.

With 16 minutes remaining, Liverpool loanee Glatzel completed the comeback by grabbing his brace and Rovers’ third goal.

Glatzel’s contribution was decisive, as Rovers won three of their three games to take first place in their group.

Last month, Glatzel returned to Liverpool for a brief appearance for the U23s, scoring a Mohamed Salah-esque goal in a 3-0 Premier League 2 win over Arsenal.

He’s back at Rovers now, and he’s making his impact.

After sprinting onto Mark Duffy’s pass, Maynard had Rovers’ first attempt at goal, firing left-footed just wide.

Following great build-up play from Kieran Morris and Shane Duffy, Maynard saw a powerful strike pushed down by Latics skipper Carl Piergianni.

Tom Davies connected with Maynard’s flick after Ryan Stratulis’ cross but glanced past Jayson Leutwiler’s crossbar as Tranmere showed their attacking intent.

Keith Curle’s visitors had a 15-minute lead. Davis Keillor-Dunn pounced on Stratulis’ loose ball, passing through Dearnley and striking right-footed under Joe Murphy and into the bottom corner.

Morris drove forward in search of an equalizer and blasted a shot that flew beyond Leutwiler’s bottom right-post.

At the other end, shots by Keillor-Dunn and Piergianni both went wide as the Greater Manchester side looked to increase their lead.

With 43 minutes left on the clock, Oldham scored their second goal. Dearnley slipped in between Davies and Nathaniel Knight-Percival to direct a header past Murphy after Nicky Adams’ right-sided cross found him in the Rovers box.

Rovers retaliated almost immediately as Glatzel headed in unmarked at the back post from a deep cross from the right by Stratulis.

After 10 minutes, Mellon’s team was back on even ground. Glatzel switched roles, delivering into the box for Maynard, who beat Leutwiler with a precise strike across goal.

Rovers went close minutes later, with Morris forcing a stop from Leutwiler, buoyed by the score.

