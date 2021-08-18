In a new season update, ‘Rainbow Six Siege’ fixes enemy skin visibility.

For a long time, enemy visibility has been a concern in “Rainbow Six Siege,” especially for players who wore skins that blended in with their surroundings. The game’s next seasonal update, “Crystal Guard,” will fix this problem.

According to PCGamesN, the “Crystal Guard” update will bring a slew of new features and updates to “Rainbow Six Siege,” including the visibility patch that gamers have been requesting in the past. Certain skins give players an unfair advantage over their opponents by allowing them to blend in with the backgrounds of specific maps.

To address this, Ubisoft will include a rim light effect for all players, which will highlight their character models with a white light to enhance visibility in congested or colorful areas. This should reduce the advantage that cosmetics have given other players without having a significant impact on the quality of skin or map design.

In a blog post, Ubisoft stated that it was aware of the visibility issue and that it believed that adding the rim light solution was the best way forward because it did not restrict players from using the cosmetics they desired.

The “Crystal Guard” update, which will deliver loads of new game-changing material to the game, including a new attacker and three map reworks, marks the start of the third season of “Rainbow Six Siege’s” sixth year.

Osa, a Croatian Nighthaven operator who specializes in area lockdown, will be added to Y6S3, which is odd given that area denial is normally the responsibility of a defender. Osa’s Talon-8 Clear Shield may be used as a conventional ballistic shield as well as a deployable piece of cover that can be put on floors or doorframes, making her an excellent choice for post-plant settings.

Three of the game’s oldest maps, Bank, Coastline, and Clubhouse, will be altered by “Crystal Guard.” Players should expect the same treatment for these maps as they did for the other renovated maps. To prevent unfair encounters, certain exits and vantage points will be limited, but new options for both attackers and defenders will be made available to keep each battle entertaining and surprising.