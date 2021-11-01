In a new Rockstar Games post, the setting of ‘GTA 6′ is said to be highlighted.

When Rockstar Games announced the remasters, many fans almost gave up hope for “Grand Theft Auto 6” or “GTA 6,” but it appears that the tide is slowly turning in their favor, and if the latest speculation about the game is anything to go by, it appears that the game developer has purposefully hidden a clue that points to the setting or location of the highly anticipated unannounced game installment.

One of the early reports regarding “GTA 6” is that it would feature a unique location that allows players to travel between South America and Vice City, specifically Colombia and Brazil, or both. Many fans were skeptical because it seemed overly ambitious.

However, it appears that a recent Rockstar Games job offering has confirmed this rumor, reigniting rumors that “GTA 6” will be set in a foreign country. A job vacancy for a Photogrammetry Artist was just posted by the game developer.

“Discuss and plan possible scan locations with the Art Team, both local and foreign,” according to one of its responsibilities. While this may appear to confirm rumours that the next “GTA” edition will take place in a foreign country, the job posting is for someone in Toronto, Canada.

The United States is technically an international location. In addition to this job listing, fans have become more enthusiastic about “GTA 6” in recent days as a result of a statement made by Snoop Dogg. Snoop claimed he’s on board with Dr. Dre’s upcoming project in an interview with Rolling Stone.

“I’m aware that he’s in the studio. I’m sure he’s making some fantastic f** music. And part of his songs is linked to the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game. So I believe that is how his music will be released: through the GTA video game “In the interview, Snoop explained.

The rapper’s comments did not specifically mention that they were working on tracks for “GTA 6.” However, it’s safe to assume that if Dr. Dre is working on new music, it’ll be for a large project like “GTA 6.” Some fans assume the rappers’ music is for the next game “GTA 5: Enhanced and Extended Edition,” which will be released soon. All of these are assumptions at this moment, as Rockstar Games has yet to reveal anything regarding the upcoming “Grand Theft Auto” game installment.