In a new interview, a Facebook whistleblower expresses concerns about the Metaverse.

In an interview with the Associated Press on Tuesday, Frances Haugen, the data engineer who gained notoriety in early October for raising concerns about Facebook’s policies, presented further warnings about the “metaverse.”

“The all-encompassing virtual reality universe at the center of the social media giant’s expansion strategy,” according to the Associated Press.

The parent company of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and other subsidiaries is now known as Meta Platforms, Inc.

Haugen is concerned that the metaverse will continue to foster addictive social media habits and steal people’s personal data.

“The metaverse will require us to put many, many more sensors in our homes and workplaces,” Haugen told the Associated Press. “In the case of workplaces, we don’t get to choose to remain in those locations.”

Meta, according to Haugen, “should have to have a transparency plan.”

In early October, Haugen testified before Congress, warning that the company’s activities have resulted in “More discord, more harm, more lies, more threats, and more battle are all on the horizon. In other situations, this dangerous internet discussion has resulted in actual violence, which has caused people to be harmed or even killed.” According to records released by Haugen, the corporation was aware of the harm it was causing its users but did nothing about it.

According to Haugen, Meta will give away the metaverse hardware for free or very little money, and will most likely lose money in the process. The reason for this is that the corporation recognizes that people are the most profitable products — people’s personal lives and data. In the metaverse, the corporation will make money through advertisements.

Her appearances before Congress and European legislators have sparked a slew of new regulations aimed at reducing the harm caused by social media and increasing user protection.

Meta has “emphasized that it is working to appropriately construct the metaverse,” according to the Associated Press.

Haugen’s assertions have been refuted by Zuckerberg and corporate executives. The documents made public by Haugen, now known as “The Facebook Papers,” suggest that the firm still has a long way to go in terms of gaining the trust of potential and current customers.

Meta, according to Haugen, has proven that “it lies anytime it’s in its best benefit.”