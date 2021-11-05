In a joyful mother announcement, Danniella Westbrook gushes over her lookalike daughter.

Danniella Westbrook was overjoyed with her daughter’s recent development.

Jody Jenkins is the daughter of the former EastEnders actress and her ex-husband Kevin Jenkins.

The 19-year-old delivered a “honest” letter to her Instagram followers about how she has been battling with anxiety problems.

She stated, ” “It’s amazing how many photos and videos can hide the true emotion behind them. For the past 8-9 months, I’ve had a lot of depersonalization and worry.

“Everyone in these photos and videos appears to be having a good time, and I’m having a good time as well.”

Jody went on to say: “I could have been having some of the worst mental health days of my life.

“I could use the old adage that you shouldn’t look at social media and assume everyone’s life is flawless.”

She said, ” “Instead, I’ll tell you to look for people who make you happy and assist you in your daily activities.

Don’t desire for a celebrity’s life; create one for yourself!”

Her proud mother was one of the first to comment on the post, praising her candor, according to Danniella: “You are the most beautiful, wholesome, lovely, fun-loving, sensitive person I have ever met. And simply sharing this demonstrates that you should never experience any bad emotions. x I adore you” On her Instagram story, she added: “I’m humbled by this child’s candor. Momma is a big fan of you.” Danniella has a son named Kai with her ex-boyfriend Robert Fernandez, therefore Jody is her youngest kid.

From 1990 to 2016, the mother-of-two was known for her role as Sam Mitchell in the iconic BBC soap.

Fans have remarked on earlier photographs Jody has published on the social networking platform, claiming that she looks a lot like her mother did on the show.

“Also looked so much like your wonderful mother when she was that age,” Jameela added.

“Mums doubled when she was younger!” Lucy added.

“Young Sam Mitchell,” Jason said.