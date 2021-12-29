In 2022, these are 10 tech entrepreneurs and influencers to keep an eye on.

Technology is advancing at a breakneck speed. Not only is technology always evolving in order to create new and novel solutions, but tech entrepreneurs and companies are also constantly striving to come up with new and inventive ways to leverage existing technologies.

This is especially true for the last several decades, which have been propelled by the Internet’s arrival and success. The Internet opened up a slew of new prospects for tech entrepreneurs, and it played a key role in their success. Around 60% of the world’s population now has Internet access, and almost everything is connected to it in some way.

That is not to say that there aren’t any fascinating prospects available. Especially in light of recent technological breakthroughs. Even though blockchain technology is still in its infancy, it has already had a significant impact on society. Technology is fascinating, and there are a lot of fantastic tech entrepreneurs to follow. In 2022, these are some of the most influential IT entrepreneurs and influencers to keep an eye on.

Elon Musk is the creator of SpaceX and the Boring Company, as well as a serial tech entrepreneur. He is currently the CEO of Tesla as well as the company’s primary designer. He’s also a co-founder of OpenAI and Neuralink. Musk created X.com, which is now known as PayPal, in 1999.

Musk became a multimillionaire in his early 20s after selling his start-up company, Zip2. He is currently the world’s wealthiest man, despite the fact that he considers himself as “cash poor.” Musk was born and reared in South Africa and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with degrees in physics and economics. Musk’s technologies and ideas are constantly reshaping the future and the globe. He is one of the tech entrepreneurs who is developing space tourism, and he was a major driving force behind the adoption of electric vehicles.

With a net worth of about $9.7 billion, Jack Dorsey is a tremendously successful and well-known American technology entrepreneur. Dorsey is the co-founder of Twitter and served as its CEO until November 29, 2021, among other things. He is also the founder and CEO of Block, Inc., which was formerly known as Square and is a financial payments company.

Dorsey launched Block, Inc. in 2009 with the goal of making it easier for business owners to take payments. The corporation now employs over 5,000 people and generates yearly revenue of more than $9 billion.