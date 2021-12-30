In 2021, parents will be saved from prison because of their children.

This year, our reporters have documented a number of court instances in which parents have been found guilty.

Parents appear to have been convicted for offenses ranging from Class A drug dealing, risky driving, and heinous frauds to horrific assaults such as pouring boiling sugar water over a woman and biting a man’s nose.

But, with their destiny hanging in the balance, they were all spared incarceration, owing to their parental responsibilities, at least in part.

When deciding whether to suspend a prison sentence or send a defendant directly to jail, judges must follow the Sentencing Council’s sentencing guidelines and take into account Court of Appeal judgements.

“Immediate custody will have a major adverse impact on others,” one factor indicating it may be appropriate to suspend a jail term.

Being the “only or major caregiver for dependent relatives,” according to the rules, may “result in an upward or lower adjustment from the sentence arrived at thus far.”

This implies that when the stakes are high, having children who rely on you can mean the difference between going to jail or walking free from court.

Here are a few examples of criminals with children who were not sentenced to prison.

Smylie, Gayle

After invading her home, a mother of three held a shard from a shattered mug to a love rival’s throat.

Kelly Featherstone was repeatedly hit by Gayle Smylie and Anthony Moss after they raided the victim’s home in St Helens on October 20, 2018. Anthony Moss was reported to have previously ‘two-timed’ the pair.

Smylie, 29, had two children with Moss, 31, of Bechers, Hough Green, and Ms Featherstone had one kid with him.

Smylie and Moss allegedly attacked Ms Featherstone after she allegedly made inflammatory remarks about Smylie’s family online, according to a court hearing in January.

Moss beat the 42-year-old victim in the leg with a bat, and Smylie repeatedly hit him.

Smylie, who used to live on the Hough Green in Widnes but now lives in Huyton, admitted to affray at the outset of his trial.

The single mother had previously been convicted of six offenses, including assault inflicting actual bodily harm in 2009, but had not been convicted since 2011.

Smylie's children, according to Judge David Aubrey, QC, are aged.