In 2021, criminals who refused to learn their lesson.

Many of the thousands of cases that come before the courts in our region involve first-time offenders.

Unfortunately, while many offenders can alter their lives by rehabilitating, many of them return to crime.

Hundreds of people travel through Liverpool’s courts every year, and 2021 was no exception.

The crimes they’ve committed are diverse, and some of them have lengthy criminal records.

Here are a few of the most egregious examples of criminals who have failed to learn their lessons this year.

Friend, Mathew

Following his conviction for paedophilia, a convicted paedophile fatally stabbed his mother’s dog in the back with a knife.

After Mathew Friend called the emergency department and informed them he had “killed a dog,” the shih tzu was located in his mother’s kitchen in Gateacre.

After the 38-year-attack, old’s the dog died in surgery, and he “handed himself in” by heading to a police station.

Friend had earlier denied any wrongdoing, but changed his plea to guilty and appeared in Liverpool Magistrates’ Court for punishment.

Friend was previously convicted in 2017 for enticing a child under the age of 13 to engage in sexual conduct and later condemned for failing to comply with the Sex Offenders Register’s reporting obligations, according to the court.

Friend was also sentenced to 16 weeks in prison for violating a suspended sentence. He has also been barred from keeping animals for a period of ten years.

Craig Stoddart is a writer and musician.

Just weeks after being released from prison for having sexual talks with underage females, a pervert began communicating to children again.

Last year, Craig Stoddart, 36, was found guilty of sexually communicating with a juvenile and two charges of attempting to do so.

He was sentenced to six months in prison with a two-year suspension and ordered to undergo a Horizon sex offenders treatment program.

On January 22, 2020, Stoddart, of Saunders Street, Southport, was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register and to abide with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) for seven years, severely restricting his use of the internet.

However, a court heard today that he bought a phone two months later and began doing online searches, which he then cleansed and removed from his history, in violation of the injunction.

