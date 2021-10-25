In 2021, a Quick Guide For New Players In ‘Destiny 2’

New players who have decided to give “Destiny 2” a try for the first time may be bewildered or overwhelmed by the game’s massive amount of content. Unfortunately, the new player experience isn’t particularly good, and many newcomers abandon “Destiny 2” before even getting to the better parts.

Here’s a quick start guide for anyone interested in diving into everything “Destiny 2” has to offer.

Classification of Characters

In “Destiny 2,” there are three playable classes that resemble the holy trinity of RPG classes: Titans, Hunters, and Warlocks.

Despite the fact that all three classes may tank, DPS, or support, they each have their own set of power fantasies that cater to different players. Hunters are exact and nimble, and Warlocks can release powerful magic strikes. Titans excel at close-quarters combat, Hunters are precise and agile, and Warlocks can unleash powerful magic assaults.

Priority Missions

Since the Red War story campaign was removed from the game, all new players start as newly resurrected Guardians at the Cosmodrome. This is the start of the “A Guardian Rises” quest, which also functions as a tutorial.

This questline will teach players the fundamentals of “Destiny 2,” eventually leading them to the Tower in the Last City, the game’s central hub location. After completing “A Guardian Rises,” you’ll be able to access the Riskrunner exotic SMG quest as well as the quests for unlocking all of a character’s subclasses.

Explanation of Power Levels

The Power level of a player, which can be accessed in the Character Screen, determines how much damage they deal and suffer in relation to the Power level of the adversaries they face, which directly influences the game’s difficulty.

To raise the character’s overall Power level, equip weapons and equipment with high power ratings.

Activities And Loot Grind

The basic gameplay of “Destiny 2” relies around looting and performing PvE and PvP activities. Players will be allowed to chart their own course and play the game anyway they wish after gaining entrance to the Tower.

Beginners who wish to gain quality early-game gear might look for Vanguard Strikes. Players can also take part in Public Events, clear Lost Sectors, and complete Patrols in any of the game’s areas.

Completing weekly bounties from NPCs in the Tower or any activity on the Director screen with a small golden emblem will reward you powerful gear.