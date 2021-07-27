In 2020, Mark Zuckerberg spent $23.4 million on security alone.

According to Protocol, the cost of personal protection increased last year as a result of the pandemic, based on the amount spent by significant IT companies on 11 CEOs. The security expense for Zuckerberg alone amounted for more than half of the $46 million spent on the 11 executives.

According to Protocol’s research of Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) documents, Facebook spent $23.4 million on personal protection for CEO Mark Zuckerberg last year, $3 million more than in 2019.

For personal protection, the firm pays Zuckerberg a $10 million stipend each year, which means the social media company has added another $13.4 million just for 2020. The costs were justified, according to Facebook, by the increased requirement for security during the COVID-19 outbreak as well as the elections.

“We think Mr. Zuckerberg’s employment places him in a unique position: he is synonymous with Facebook, and as a result, bad sentiment about our firm is immediately connected with, and frequently transferred to, Mr. Zuckerberg,” Facebook wrote in its petition.

In example, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg will be protected for $7.6 million in 2020.

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, and John Zimmer, the president of Lyft, came in second and third, spending $5.4 million and $2 million, respectively.

Zoom paid nearly $600,000 for CEO Eric Yuan’s personal protection, while Apple paid $470,000 for Tim Cook’s.

Amazon, on the other hand, paid the same $1.6 million for Jeff Bezos’ protection as in past years. Any additional security costs are covered by the outgoing CEO.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requires companies to disclose spending for the personal advantage of its listed executives.

“If an executive has a bodyguard, or a chauffeur who acts as a bodyguard who follows them when they’re out on official corporate business,” Mark Borges of Compensia told Protocol.

“What occurs is that security measures are normally in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week, so there’s a chunk that’s regarded a personal expense since it’s related to activities, places, or times when the CEO is purportedly not on duty or executing their function as a business executive.”

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Zuckerberg is the fifth richest person on the planet, with a net worth of $138 billion.

Last year, the corporation brought in $86 billion in revenue.