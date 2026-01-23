Imran Ahmed Accuses Tech Giants of Orchestrating Deportation Bid

A British campaigner against online disinformation has alleged that major tech companies are behind efforts to have him deported from the United States. Imran Ahmed, the CEO of the Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), has been at the center of a high-profile dispute with US authorities after being sanctioned by the Trump administration.

Sanctions and Allegations

The sanctions, which were imposed due to Ahmed’s work combating online hate speech and antisemitism, have raised eyebrows across the political spectrum. The US State Department accused Ahmed of trying to “censor” platforms like X (formerly Twitter), owned by Elon Musk. This accusation came after Ahmed’s organization published reports highlighting the rise of disinformation and hate speech on such social media sites.

In response, Ahmed strongly refuted the allegations, claiming that the sanctions were not politically motivated. He pointed the finger at the very companies his organization holds accountable for spreading hate online. “What this is really about is tech companies that do not want to be held accountable,” Ahmed told The Guardian. “They’re corrupting the system to avoid responsibility, using big money in Washington to achieve their goals.” Ahmed criticized the industry’s “sociopathic greed” and its disregard for public well-being.

As a legal permanent resident with a green card, Ahmed has resided in the US with his family. However, the sanctions jeopardize his residency status, making him vulnerable to deportation. Despite this threat, Ahmed has secured a temporary court order preventing his arrest ahead of a legal hearing to challenge the sanctions. His lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, has argued that the US government’s actions are “unjustified and blatantly unconstitutional,” expressing confidence that Ahmed’s right to free speech will ultimately prevail in court.

The Trump administration has hinted that further actions could follow, potentially targeting additional public figures involved in what it views as censorship efforts. Ahmed is one of five Europeans who have been hit with visa bans as part of a broader crackdown on individuals accused of stifling free speech and online expression.

Other notable figures affected by the sanctions include Thierry Breton, the former EU commissioner responsible for overseeing social media rules, and leaders of the German organization HateAid, Josephine Ballon and Anna-Lena von Hodenberg.

A key ally of Labour figures in the UK, Ahmed has previously worked as an adviser to Hilary Benn, now the Northern Ireland Secretary, when Benn was Shadow Foreign Secretary. According to records, Morgan McSweeney, the chief of staff to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, also served as a director at the CCDH before stepping down in April 2020.