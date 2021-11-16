‘Improvements’ on Lime Street are being made as halted construction projects are restarted.

In order to make the Lime Street neighborhood safer for pedestrians, a variety of changes have been done.

Since the project’s initial contractor, NMCN, went into administration in October, the city’s renowned entryway has been impeded by unfinished roadwork.

Large sections of the street have remained dug up and gated off since then, with many of the old road crossings being obstructed by the ongoing work.

As a result, major events such as Sunday’s Remembrance Day service, which was moved from the cenotaph outside Sutton Place, have been rescheduled.