Immortal Shatterslide Stasis Titan from ‘Destiny 2′.

Despite prior Stasis nerfs, the Titan’s Behemoth subclass in “Destiny 2” may still be powerful and exciting to employ in PvE if built correctly.

Because to its Stasis features and pieces, the Behemoth is likely the most enduring of all Titan subclasses.

Players in “Destiny 2” can spec their Titans to improve these passives, making them practically unkillable in all but the most tough Nightfall strikes, while continually throwing grenades to create cover and opportunities to heal or do damage.

For “Destiny 2” players who want to dominate the frontlines, here’s one Behemoth construct.

Aspects of a Behemoth

With Glacier Grenade and Cryoclasm’s empowered slide, the build focuses on producing and destroying Stasis crystals. To earn grenade energy, overshields, damage resistance, and elemental wells, throw a grenade into a throng and then slide inside one of the crystals on each side of the wall.

Fragments of a Behemoth

When players are near crystals, Whisper of Chains provides damage mitigation. Picking up Stasis shards grants overshield, which goes well with Whisper of Rime.

Torment and Shards might let you replenish your grenades even faster. Players can select one of these options depending on the difficulty of the content they’re working on.

Shattered crystals’ AoE and damage will be increased by fissures, enhancing the one-shot and multikill potential for generating elemental wells.

Exotic Pick and Armor Stats

To achieve the most uptime on Glacier Grenade, players will want to get as much Discipline as possible for this build. High recovery will aid in the maintenance of health and shields.

Because it offers another grenade charge, the Armamentarium exotic chest piece is a fantastic choice for this build.

Armor Upgrades

Elemental wells augment Tectonic Harvest’s ability to recharge, allowing you to get the most out of your grenades and melee attacks. Elemental Ordnance can proc off Glacier Grenade’s shatter damage, and solar wells still contribute to energy recharge.

Explosive Wellmaker can be swapped for Well of Life for even more well creation at the cost of health regeneration.

Elemental Charge is a fantastic way to get Charged with Light, however for difficult material like Nightfalls, Shield Break is preferable.

In circumstances where going for wells is too risky, mods like Bomber can help with grenade energy recharge.

Weapons that are recommended

For this setup, any weapon with Demolitionist or Grenade Junkie is ideal. Cryoclasm and Tectonic Harvest also work nicely with Stasis weaponry with Headstone. Against bosses and difficult foes, fusion guns with Particle Deconstruction are recommended.

Depending on the sort of material, different loadouts will be used.