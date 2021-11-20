‘I’m sick of these scenarios,’ Jurgen Klopp said of the Mikel Arteta brawl in Liverpool’s match against Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp has spoken out about his touchline spat with Mikel Arteta, alleging that he is “sick” of Sadio Mane’s treatment.

On Saturday night, Liverpool defeated Arsenal 4-0 at Anfield, but the game was reasonably quiet until Klopp and Arteta were both booked after an altercation between Mane and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Klopp reacted angrily to Arteta’s heated demands for action against the Liverpool star as both players went for the ball, and the flare-up seemed to galvanize the home support before the Reds ran out comfortable winners.

Klopp explained the clash by saying he didn’t see any foul play from either player and alluded to Atletico Madrid’s attempts to have Mane sent off in a Champions League loss in Spain in 2020.

“Actually, it wasn’t a big problem,” Klopp said in his post-match news conference. “But I’ve informed all the other [media], so I have to tell you as well.”

“The reality was that it was entirely clean; nothing had occurred.

“Two players leapt into the air, no one touched one other as if it were a foul, and Arsenal’s bench is ready for anything.

“So I just asked, ‘What do you want for that?'” says the narrator.

There was no contact, and it appears that everyone is looking for a yellow card [for Mane], and I am sick of these scenarios when everyone is looking for Sadio in these situations.

“He’s a physical player, but he doesn’t commit egregious fouls.

“You may recall that he was taken entirely out of the game against Atletico Madrid last year and never accomplished anything.

“He received a yellow card, and then the ref was like this…we had to pull him off against Atletico Madrid (in 2020), and it was just the situation.”

Klopp responded to claims that the clash with Arteta enraged the home crowd by saying: “It wasn’t the plan, but if it helped, it was OK; however, this won’t happen every time.

“I don’t have arguments on the sideline nearly as much as I used to.

“It wasn’t the most controlled game, but it wasn’t the most thrilling either, so maybe the audience needed some support and pushed the team again – but that won’t happen every time.”

