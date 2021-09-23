If your energy supplier goes bankrupt, here’s what you should do.

The energy business is in a state of flux.

According to data from Oil & Gas UK, wholesale gas prices have risen by 250 percent since the start of the year.

As we approach the cooler winter months as the world emerges from the pandemic, the price of gas has risen due to increased demand.

However, many suppliers are on the verge of bankruptcy as a result of this, as corporations are selling gas to long-term consumers for less than it costs them to buy.

Avro Energy and Green Supplier are the latest businesses to fail, with Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis claiming that Igloo is in trouble yesterday.

Due to the tumultuous scenario, 1.5 million consumers may be forced to switch providers, and we’ve compiled a list of what to do if your energy provider goes bankrupt.

What should I do if my electricity provider declares bankruptcy?

Ofgem advises that you need not be concerned because the regulator will switch you to a new supplier.

According to Citizen’s Advice, this takes a few weeks, but your new energy provider will contact you to discuss the following procedures for your account.

Citizen’s Advice suggests that you do the following while you wait for your new supplier:

Take meter readings – it’s also a good idea to photograph them. Keep any old bills you have – they can help you show your payment history, credit balance, or debt. Keep a record of your account balance, which can be seen on your most current statement.

While you wait for your new supplier, Ofgem advises you can cancel your direct debit, but Citizen’s Advice recommends waiting until your new account is set up before doing so.

When your new supplier contacts you, ask them to put you on their cheapest plan, according to Ofgem. If Ofgem switches you to a provider or a deal that you don’t like, you can shop around.

Your money is protected if your energy supplier owes you money, and you should be able to get it back.

