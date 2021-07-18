If you ask the seven wonders of Wallasey, you’ll get some interesting responses.

Forget the Babylonian Hanging Gardens and Alexandria’s Lighthouse; Wirral residents want to see wonders that are close by and that they can actually visit.

One woman asked others to name their seven wonders of Wallasey in one of the many Wirral Facebook groups, and it drew some fantastic responses.

Many people mentioned landmarks in the constituency, such as Fort Perch Rock and New Brighton Lighthouse, and others mentioned beautiful natural aspects, such as the seashore.

“I picked up this booklet from Earlston Road library a few years ago,” one said.

“Fort Perch Rock, 2. The Town Hall, 3. The Memorial Church (Manor Road), 4. Leasowe Lighthouse, 5. St Peter & Paul’s Church, 6. Seacombe Ferry, and 7. St Hilary’s Old Tower are listed as the “Seven Wonders of Wallasey.”

“Harrison Drive, the New Brighton lighthouse, Vale park, the Breck, our promenade, the fairground, and our coastline,” remarked another.

“Beaches. People,” a third simply stated. The Victoria Quarter is located in the heart of the city. Housing options are available. Mersey River Sunsets. “A sense of belonging.”

Another took the word ‘wonder’ literally and mentioned some of the frequently asked questions on a Wirral Facebook group: “1. I’m curious as to how long the tip line is.

“2. Is there any reason for the police helicopter to be out?

“3. Is there anyone on Facebook who knows who this bank card belongs to?

“4. I’m curious if anyone else heard that loud noise, or if it was just my imagination?

“5. I’m curious as to why there are so many sirens, but no one has told me what’s going on?

“6. I’m curious if anyone else wants to express their displeasure with children riding bicycles or scooters?

“7. Do you think I’m a little nosy and bored?”

So we combed through the comments and marked the ones that were cited the most to create a list of Wallasey’s Seven Wonders;

The town hall at Seacombe, designed by Messrs. Briggs, Wolstenholme, and Thorley of Liverpool, has been termed a “giant biscuit tin” due to its shape.

The construction of the structure began in 1914, but was delayed due to the outbreak of WWII; however, work continues. “The summary has come to an end.”