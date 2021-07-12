If Rats Gnaw At Your Soy-Flavored Car Wires, Tesla Won’t Pay.

Future automobiles face a dilemma that has plagued them in the past. Several Tesla owners across the country have complained that rats have grounded their vehicles. Worse yet, the corporation has provided no answers.

Tesla will not pay for damage caused by rodents chewing on its soy-based wiring insulation.

Every day, Sarah Williams, a 41-year-old Manhattan physician, drove a 2018 Tesla Model 3 to work until the air conditioner broke down.

When mechanics at a dealership in New Jersey opened the glove box to inspect for damage, a rodent escaped. According to the New York Post, the rat had likely eaten into the internal wiring.

After spending $5,000 on repairs, Williams filed a complaint with Tesla and requested that the company refund the costs, but the company refused.

Tesla Service Advisor Jose Solis responded to Williams, “Most auto manufacturers use soybean vs. oil in their wire insulation for newer automobiles because it is less expensive and healthier for the environment.” “It would not be regarded a ‘defect’ in design or application if this material was used… We cannot cover this under warranty or repair since there are too many things beyond Tesla’s control.”

Several class-action lawsuits have been unsuccessfully launched against Honda, Toyota, KIA, and Hyundai for refusing to repair rodent-caused damages throughout the years. According to The Washington Post, the rats were attracted to the soy-based insulation that replaced the petroleum-derived substance.

“Rodents are drawn to chew on electrical wire in houses, cars, or anywhere else where they may choose to nest,” a Honda spokesman said in response to a 2018 complaint. Honda is of the opinion that these class lawsuits are without merit.”

Car owners are increasingly seeking tips from one another on how to keep rodents out of their vehicles.

Tesla owners have shown particular interest in Toby Bateson’s RatMat, which “functions like an electric fence on the floor,” according to the UK-based designer. “We’re getting a lot of questions from Tesla owners since they seem to be prone to the problem,” he told the Post.

Since the city reopened in March, the 311 hotlines for rodent complaints have seen an 80 percent increase in calls from a year ago, according to Bloomberg.