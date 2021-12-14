If Omicron pushes enterprises to close, the UK should be “ready to redeploy” furlough.

According to the International Monetary Fund, the UK government should be “ready to redeploy” furlough if businesses are forced to close in order to stop the spread of coronavirus.

According to Mirror Online, the IMF has warned that new waves of the Omicron type pose a “serious risk” to the economy.

If further limits are needed that result in businesses being forced to close, the financial institution suggests a limited version of the multi-billion pound job subsidy plan be implemented.

“In the event of a severe COVID-19 wave that necessitates broad forced closures, the authorities should be prepared to redeploy a fraction of the most effective previous exceptional programs,” it stated.

In its warning, the IMF mentioned “a furlough plan and targeted support to the most vulnerable households and small businesses.”

The IMF’s managing director stated that the organization does not anticipate a return to “full lockdown,” but that the UK has the “fiscal space” to provide additional assistance if needed.

Kristalina Georgiev expressed her thoughts as follows: “We don’t think we’ll need to go back to the full lockdowns we’ve seen in the past, nor do we think we’ll need the kind of policy backing that this type of lockdown necessitates.

“If more restricted measures are required, particularly for contact-intensive services, policy support will have to be adjusted correspondingly.

“We do know that there has been a lot of expertise in assisting vulnerable individuals and businesses. It can then be used correctly in a variety of situations.” “I have no doubt that if it becomes necessary, appropriate action will be taken.”

The comments came as the latest health-check of the UK economy predicted a “moderate slowdown” in growth in the new year as Plan B measures aimed at preventing the spread of Omicron took their toll.

This year’s GDP growth is expected to be 6.8%, with a decline to 5% in 2022.

The Bank of England has already predicted that inflation will reach 5% next spring, bringing the cost of living much higher.

The IMF report, released on the day of the Bank's next interest rate decision, also warned against the risks of not raising interest rates to keep price pressures under control.