‘If I were Jurgen Klopp, I’d say…’ – Liverpool sent a message to the Premier League title contenders.

Even if more attention is focused on their opponents, Jamie Redknapp is confident that Liverpool will compete for the Premier League crown this season.

On Sunday, the former Reds skipper witnessed his team thrash Leeds 3-0 at Elland Road, establishing their title credentials.

Jurgen Klopp’s team kept their unbeaten start to the season going with another win, putting them level on points with Manchester United and Chelsea at the top of the table.

Despite the fact that other championship contenders spent large money on transfers, Redknapp is certain that the Reds will still challenge for the title despite their lack of additions.

Harvey Elliott is likely to have surgery, according to a Liverpool injury report.

“Make no mistake about it, they can win the league,” the ex-England international stated.

“They had no chance last year because they were playing with one hand behind their back; at one point during the season, they lost nearly their whole defense.

“They lost their confidence in the beginning, and everything went wrong, and everything happened, and they had no chance.

“But this year, with the forward three that they have, and with Virgil Van Dijk, the greatest centre defender in the league, he gives them every chance to win the league.”

Despite their convincing away win, Jurgen Klopp was dealt a huge setback when Harvey Elliott was stretchered out with a dislocated ankle in the second half.

The 18-year-old has established himself as a key figure in Liverpool’s midfield, making his third consecutive league start against Leeds.

Redknapp, on the other hand, insisted that the Reds will still be competitive without him, with the January transfer window providing an opportunity to bolster their attacking options.

“With Harvey Elliott’s injury, they’ve suffered a major setback today. “With [Gini] Wijnaldum gone, it gave them something different in midfield, and it certainly offered them something different going forward today,” Redknapp told Sky Sports.

“When you looked at [Liverpool’s] bench today, there was no striker on it. Firmino is obviously injured, so that may be an area where they can improve in January.

“However, if I were Jurgen Klopp, I would be thinking, ‘What a start, we have every opportunity this year.’”

“The summary comes to an end.”