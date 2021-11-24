If drivers leave their cars running on the street, they will be fined.

This winter, drivers are being warned against using their vehicles’ engines to clear ice from their windshields.

If you leave your car running to help it defrost, you may be issued a fixed penalty notice under Section 42 of the Road Traffic Act 1988 for leaving the car engine idling on a street.

If not paid on time, the punishment might start at £20 and rise to £40.

The DVLA has issued a warning about a new driving legislation that will take effect at the end of the month.

According to the Highway Code, drivers should never keep their engines running unnecessarily.

Drivers are likely to idle their automobiles while defrosting their vehicles, according to Andrew Marshall, marketing and partnerships manager at CarMoney.

Instead, he urged that motorists cover their windscreen overnight or use a “can of de-icer and a manual scraper.”

“It is more vital than ever to be cognizant of our impact on the environment,” he stated.

“We can contribute fewer CO2 emissions by reducing car idling on our regular trips, school drop-offs, and just waiting in traffic.”

“In addition to moving to electric or hybrid vehicles, motorists can be more conscious of their idling habits by turning off their engines when waiting for long periods of time.”

“As winter comes, cover your windscreen overnight or use a can of de-icer and a manual scraper to clear the windscreen to reduce the need for idling while waiting for the windows to defrost.”

Idling engines can emit up to twice as much pollution as moving engines.