If claimants do not report these changes this winter, the DWP warns that PIP will be halted.

Personal Independent Payments (PIP) may be terminated if claimants fail to disclose a change in circumstances, according to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

As reported by the Daily Record, PIP is given to people to help cover the costs of daily living chores or getting around outside the home as a result of a physical or learning disability, long-term illness, or mental health condition.

The amount of PIP paid to claimants is determined by how the condition affects them, thus there are no conditions that are guaranteed to qualify you for the benefit.

In March, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) sends out annual PIP and Disability Living Allowance (DLA) award letters to confirm the new payment amounts for the coming fiscal year.

The end of the financial year is an ideal opportunity for anyone receiving PIP or DLA to notify the government of a change in circumstances so that they can complete their review.

“If you offer false information or fail to notify a change in your circumstances, you may be prosecuted or fined,” the government said.

Your personal information changes, such as your name, address, or doctor.

If you don’t get the treatment you need, or if your situation worsens,

Your condition has deteriorated, and you are unlikely to live for more than six months.

You are admitted to a hospital or a nursing home.

You spend more than four weeks in another country.

You’ve been imprisoned or detained.

I didn’t immediately report a change.

I provided incorrect information.

Were payed due to a blunder

Learn how to refund the money you owe as a result of a benefit overpayment.

How to notify the DWP of a change of circumstancesBefore calling, you’ll need your National Insurance number, bank account information, and the name and address of your primary care physician in order for the DWP to authenticate your identity.

Mondays and weekday nights between 4 and 5 p.m. are the busiest times to call. Calls received after 10 a.m., Tuesday through Friday, typically have a reduced hold time.

The PIP helpline is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., though hours may vary over the holiday season.

+1 (800) 121-4433 (option 5)

18001 then 0800 121 4433 for British Sign Language (BSL) users: 0800 121 4493 (if you can’t hear or speak on the phone): 18001 then 0800 121 4433 for British Sign Language (BSL) users. “The summary has come to an end.”