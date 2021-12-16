‘I would, too,’ Gary Lineker said of Mohamed Salah after seeing what he saw from the Liverpool star.

After witnessing Mohamed Salah’s smile while playing for Liverpool against Newcastle United on Thursday, Gary Lineker said he ‘loves’ watching him play football.

Salah is in fine form and has added to his Premier League total after giving Liverpool the lead in their encounter against Newcastle.

The Egyptian neatly finished off a loose ball to bring his league record to 15 goals, and he looks certain to add to that total.

After seven minutes, Newcastle took the lead thanks to a long-range goal from Jonjo Shelvey, before Diogo Jota and Salah finished off their opportunities.

Salah has received acclaim from all quarters this season, and Gary Lineker has expressed his thoughts on social media.

“I really enjoy watching Mo Salah play. Lineker commented on Twitter, “Wonderfully imaginative footballer who plays with a smile on his face….then again, so would I if I was that brilliant.” The former Everton striker also explained why scoring early against Liverpool at Anfield can be detrimental to your team: “I’m not convinced scoring an early goal against Liverpool at Anfield is a good idea.” Salah’s goal, which was his fifth in five outings versus Newcastle at Anfield, put Liverpool up a 2-1 lead at the halftime.