‘I won’t apologise,’ Jurgen Klopp spoke emphatically to Liverpool fans about the Covid vaccination.

In the wake of a spike in infection rates, Jurgen Klopp has pleaded with Liverpool fans to listen to the doctors when it comes to Covid vaccinations.

As the government’s campaign continues to gain traction, a total of 25.5 million booster doses have been delivered in the UK.

On Wednesday, a record 745,183 booster and third doses of Covid-19 vaccination were registered in the UK, according to information released.

The rise comes as the UK continues to fight the Omicron variant’s spread, with people already being encouraged to wear masks and work from home wherever feasible.

Due to the widespread spread of the Omicron strain, a number of Premier League matches have been postponed due to a large number of confirmed cases.

In a piece for the Liverpool matchday programme ahead of their match against Newcastle United, Klopp advised fans to heed to the experts since they will want the vaccine and booster.

Liverpool manager Klopp also said that he has already obtained his booster and is encouraging anybody he meets to do the same.

“At the time of writing this column, I have no idea how the team selection will be affected by the previous game versus Aston Villa.” “Of course, there is a broader national discourse about COVID’s expanding prevalence, both in the country and among football teams,” the Reds leader wrote.

“I hope my message has always been simple and clear: I trust professionals.” I listen to the counsel of brilliant, educated people who are experts in their fields and have spent their lives studying them.

“We are definitely returning to stronger team environment standards, and we at LFC are quite fine with that.” As I previously stated, our club has a very high vaccination rate and has done so for quite some time. That’s critical since it may be 100% or as close as possible right now.

“I have no problem telling you that I had my booster shot as soon as I was eligible, and many, if not all, will do the same.”

