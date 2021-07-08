I tried the app that promises bliss and ended up in a pub in Liverpool.

I tried Randonautica, the latest TikTok sensation that claims to send you to a destination based on your mood.

The app claims to guide you to melancholy areas or frightening hideouts, but I was in a good mood today following England’s long-awaited victory and waking up to clear skies, so I chose a pleasant spot in Liverpool.

Randonautica, in a nutshell, sets you on a random expedition to learn about the world around you. In principle, you should locate something relevant to your intention after sharing your location, setting an intention, and following directions to the random spot the program produces for you.

So, with just a few button presses, I was 14 minutes away from my destination. I plugged on my headphones, turned on some old Madonna, and headed out the door. As usual, Google Maps misjudged me; I was in and out in under ten minutes.

That’s when I arrived at the famous Mathew Street’s top.

Disappointed? In no way, shape, or form.

With the instantly recognizable Cavern Club, Flanagan’s Apple Irish Pub, and monuments of the beloved Cilla Black and John Lennon just a few of the attractions accessible on the street, I can see why it brought me there.

I could imagine the laughing and applause coming from pals who had had one too many on a Saturday night here if I thought about it hard enough. A sensation I’m all too familiar with.

What could make me happier than a pint of Magners on ice?

It’s 5 a.m. somewhere, but as it’s still morning in Liverpool, I decided to skip the bar for the time being and give the app another go, still looking for additional locations of bliss in the city – possibly a hidden gem.

The next intriguing place was located on the outskirts of the city. I went to The Beatles after running out of Madonna songs and feeling inspired.

I arrived at the second location before I could be serenaded with the final verse of Hey Jude.

It seemed like a mile of vivid graffiti had been sprayed on Great.