‘I have no doubt,’ Everton’s manager said of the £20 million transfer.

Former Ukraine boss Myron Markevych has encouraged Everton target Vitaly Mykolenko to succeed at Goodison Park.

According to The Washington Newsday, Mykolenko has been on the Blues’ wish list for months and is regarded as one of Europe’s best young left-backs.

Everton have set their sights on the 22-year-old ahead of the forthcoming transfer window, with reports this week claiming that he has already traveled to England to explore a move.

While bringing in Mykolenko would put Lucas Digne’s future in jeopardy, Markevych believes the young Ukrainian international will thrive under Rafa Benitez.

“Vitaly Mykolenko earned such a challenge in his career because of his perseverance and desire to progress,” said Markevych, who led Metalist Kharkiv to a UEFA Cup victory over Everton in 2007.

“It’s a true test for the 22-year-old, who has recently demonstrated with his excellent play at all levels that he is ready to put his ability to the test in the world’s best soccer league.”

“I had to study some expert opinions that Mykolenko should not travel to England at this time.” I don’t believe so; on the contrary, Vitaly needs to say his goodbyes to the UPL title as soon as possible.

“I have no doubt that Mykolenko will establish credibility with the local supporters as a result of his resolve to play through adversity and do everything in his power to get Everton out of the relegation zone.”

Former Ukraine manager Yozhef Sabo, on the other hand, believes Mykolenko is “not ready” to move to the Premier League.

In addition, he told Meta Ratings: “The Premier League is a distinct league, a different championship, and there is no way to compare it to the Ukrainian Premier League.

“There’s a distinct kind of football there, one that moves quickly. In England, the penalty box is not manned by ten men. England’s championship is not very difficult, but it is challenging.

“Vitaliy should not be playing in the English championship at this time, in my opinion. He is a good offensive player who connects and assists. However, this is part of the UPL.”