Hunter Guide: One-Shot Throwing Knife Build in ‘Destiny 2′

Throwing knives in “Destiny 2” may appear to be a cool novelty to some, but it can also be utilized as a devastating projectile that can kill most targets in one strike if properly prepared.

The Hunter’s Gunslinger subclass’s Weighted Throwing Knife is frequently employed to provide rapid damage or outright annihilate important opponents. Many gamers are unaware that these blades may be enhanced to insane degrees, rivaling even the Titan’s throwing hammers in absurdity.

With a well-placed throwing knife and this brief build guide, players will be able to one-shot practically any enemy in the game, even other Guardians.

Exotics are required.

The Athrys’ Embrace exotic gauntlets, as well as either Ager’s Scepter or Salvation’s Grip, are required for this build to succeed.

The Weighted Throwing Knife gains a significant damage boost, a second bounce after hitting a hard surface, and the ability to track targets reliably with Athrys’ Embrace. To activate this exotic gauntlets’ perk and throw their knives at an enemy’s head, players must hit quick Precision Hits on a target.

The Ager’s Scepter’s nature as a Trace Rifle ties in with the demand for a quick Precision Hit. Players can quickly accumulate the Precision Hits required to activate the throwing knife perk while also freezing their target, making them extremely easy to attack with a knife.

Armor Upgrades

The seasonal artifact’s Focusing Lens is the only armor alteration necessary for this construct to succeed. When Light-based abilities hit a target impacted by Stasis, this mod dramatically enhances the damage they do.

When an enemy is frozen by Ager’s Scepter, they become vulnerable to the damage buff Focusing Lens, which can be triggered by throwing knives. With just one knife, this combination can cause six-digit damage to a target. Because it consistently provides Stasis damage, players can utilize this against Strike bosses as long as a Revenant’s Silence and Squall tornado is active.

By adding a One-Two Punch shotgun to the mix, this build can be pushed even further. To boost the damage even more, fire the shotgun at an attacker before tossing a knife.

As long as Athrys’ Embrace is active, a single hit to the body with a Weighted Throwing Knife can kill Guardians in the Crucible. Bring an auto rifle or an SMG to swiftly energise a knife, then toss it against a nearby enemy’s wall. The knife, to be precise. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.