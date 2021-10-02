Hundreds of lorry driver jobs with large signing incentives are available in Liverpool.

As fuel and food shortages persist, hundreds of lorry driver positions are being posted in Liverpool and the surrounding areas.

Haulage companies are paying top dollar for drivers to deliver food, gasoline, and packages across the UK.

A shortage of about 100,000 lorry drivers is now projected, with the deficit likely to hamper Christmas supermarket shelves and toy delivery.

Since the start of the school year, 12 Liverpool schools have been subjected to more stringent Covid procedures.

Thousands of foreign employees will be able to work as lorry drivers thanks to the introduction of a temporary visa system.

The reforms, which will take effect next month, will “ensure preparations for the festive season stay on track,” according to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

It’s no surprise, then, that there are so many job advertisements for drivers, with even trainee HGV drivers with no experience being given $24,000 per year.

Indeed has a job listing for an HGV driver for Asda in Skelmersdale that pays £14.64 per hour and comes with a $1200 welcome package that can be paid in six £200 installments.

Hendrick Logistics is hiring an HGV Class 1 driver with a salary range of £41,600 to £46,800 per year with the opportunity of working Saturdays.

A trainee HGV driver with Nationwide Platforms in Warrington might start at £24,000 and work their way up to £32,500 after completing their training.

For an HGV Class 1 driver in Liverpool, DHL is offering a £29,869 yearly salary plus 1.5x overtime pay and a two-stage £1500 signing on/retention incentive.

Crown Transport LTD is searching for an HGV Class 1 driver in Wallasey with a salary range of £36,000 to £48,000 per year.

There is a lack of truck drivers.

Fuel shortages are being blamed on a shortage of lorry drivers, which has caused panic at the pumps in recent days.

According to the Road Haulage Association (RHA), the industry’s trade association, there is a 100,000-driver shortfall, which is affecting the supply chain.

This indicates that there are insufficient drivers to bring fuel to the pumps.

Ministers, according to RHA CEO Rod McKenzie, have allowed driver shortages to deteriorate in recent months.

He told BBC Newsnight, “We have a lack of 100,000 (drivers).” “The summary has come to an end.”