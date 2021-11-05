Hu Tao Banner Nearly Breaks Record, Overloads Servers in ‘Genshin Impact’

Following the release of the first Hu Tao rerun accompanying the debut of the new 4-star character, Thoma, the current patch for “Genshin Impact” nearly set a new character banner sales record.

Hu Tao was a popular character when she originally debuted earlier this year, and her popularity only grew in the months afterward, according to Chinese sales data collected by Sportskeeda. Hu Tao’s banner is said to have come close to breaking the Raiden Shogun’s record set in September.

The number of individuals who rallied behind Hu Tao’s cause was so large that the Chinese “Genshin Impact” servers were temporarily overburdened, prohibiting new players from joining the game. According to several Reddit users, even players on the North American server suffered significant server-side slowness during the rollout of the character banner.

There are various theories as to why Hu Tao’s first rebroadcast was so popular. The most likely factor is because players are rooting for Thoma, however it’s also conceivable that many players have realized Hu Tao’s potential as a 5-star Pyro DPS character.

Since Hu Tao’s debut, the meta of “Genshin Impact” has shifted dramatically, and she now holds a strong position among the game’s most popular characters. According to Dexerto, Hu Tao had a Spiral Abyss pick rate of 75.3 percent in early October, outperforming other DPS carries like Eula and Xiao by a wide amount.

The character’s general effectiveness, fun and naughty demeanor, as well as the fame of both Japanese and Chinese voice actors, have all been credited with Hu Tao’s rerun’s success.

The Staff of Homa’s specialized weapon banner was also brought back in the most recent version. This 5-star polearm was designed specifically for Hu Tao and other HP-based characters. The Staff of Homa provides a significant chunk of CRIT DMG while offering a massive ATK increase based on the user’s maximum health, which is ideal for auto-attack-oriented characters.

Fans are anticipating reruns of two of the game’s finest DPS characters, Ganyu and Xiao, as Hu Tao’s success may put pressure on miHoYo to issue their rerun banners sooner rather than later.