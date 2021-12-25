Howard Kendall’s secret microphone, Alan Ball’s memorable Alan Ball stunt, and the Evertonian who pioneered television football

Elton Welsby, one of the country’s most popular football commentators, maintained strict objectivity during his regular appearances in front of millions of television viewers, but the lifelong Evertonian is proud to recall the unique vantage point from which he witnessed the greatest night in the history of his beloved Blues.

Welsby, now 70, was the face of Granada sport for more than two decades, hosting series including Kick Off, Granada Goals Extra, The Granada Match, and Granada Soccer Night, which were broadcast across his native North West.

However, between the late 1980s and early 1990s, when ITV had exclusive live coverage of top-flight games, he appeared in front of large national audiences for ITV.

Welsby was dispatched by the network in an emergency just before he got the studio anchor job.