How Twitter Reacted to Apple’s New Products: A Quick Rundown, Including iPhone 13.

Apple’s latest iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch models were unveiled during its “California Streaming” virtual event on Tuesday.

Many new features were shown at the event. There’s a new 1TB storage capacity, camera upgrades like ProMotion and optical zoom, plus the typical battery life improvement.

Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, presided over the event and unveiled the new iPad and iPad Mini, as well as the iPhone 13, Mini, and Pro Max.

The A15 Bionic technology is used in both the 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max, which Apple describes as the “fastest CPU in any smartphone.”

After the ceremony, the new iPads will be available for purchase, and the new iPhones will be available on Friday, September 17. Apple watches with a bigger screen and a thinner design will be available later this fall.

Apple upgraded its iPhones to 5G in 2020 during the launch of the iPhone 12, leading many to believe that this year’s event will feature less major advancements.

Many people took to Twitter to share their opinions on the annual event. The new advancements are primarily internal and are considered “not worth it” by those who believe it is better to wait for next year’s iPhone, which will almost certainly include big modifications.

